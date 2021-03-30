NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $74.22, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 8.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 1.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.71 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $20.68 billion, which would represent changes of +8.23% and +14.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

