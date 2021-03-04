NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $71.29, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 12.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 4.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.11%.

NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NEE to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.66 billion, up 0.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $20.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.66% and +15.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.47.

Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 3.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.