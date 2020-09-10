NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $276.91, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 0.78% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 2.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.71, up 13.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.59 billion, up 0.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $20.08 billion, which would represent changes of +9.08% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. NEE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NEE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

We can also see that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

