NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $90.68, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 5.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 24.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.38, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

