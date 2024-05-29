NextEra Energy (NEE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $76.68, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.58%.

The the stock of parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Has risen by 15.77% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 3.41% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.19 billion, down 2.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $29.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.26% and +3.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.16 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

