NextEra Energy (NEE) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

NextEra Energy in Focus

NextEra Energy (NEE) is headquartered in Juno Beach, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 4.92% since the start of the year. The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Is paying out a dividend of $0.51 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.23% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.66% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.06 is up 10.2% from last year. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.51%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. NextEra's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

NEE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.44 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.52%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NEE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

