NextEra Energy (NEE) Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 by 5.3%. Moreover, the reported earnings were up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.



The earnings growth was attributed to solid contribution from all its business segments.



On a GAAP basis, NextEra Energy recorded earnings of $1.81 per share, down 13.8% from $2.1 reported in the year-ago quarter.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Releases



American Electric Power AEP is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.31.



Exelon Corp. EXC is slated to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share.



Dominion Energy D is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported is pegged at 89 cents per share.



