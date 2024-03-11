NextEra Energy (NEE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, NextEra Energy (NEE) reached $57.87, with a +0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s shares have seen an increase of 2.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NextEra Energy in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking an 8.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.33 billion, showing a 5.75% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.44 per share and a revenue of $28.26 billion, indicating changes of +8.52% and +0.54%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.82. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.88 for its industry.

It's also important to note that NEE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

