NextEra Energy (NEE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the latest trading day at $61.57, indicating a +1.37% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.64%.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s stock has climbed by 3.53% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 1.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NextEra Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.17 billion, up 0.14% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, NextEra Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.82, so one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.19 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.67.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.