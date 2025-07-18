NextEra Energy (NEE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $75.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.05%.

Shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. witnessed a gain of 5.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 0.15%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 5.21% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.27 billion, indicating a 19.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.68 per share and a revenue of $28.93 billion, signifying shifts of +7.29% and +16.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.08 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.62 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.