NextEra Energy Names John Ketchum To Succeed Jim Robo As CEO; Kirk Crews To Be New CFO

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), an arm of renewable energy company, NextEra Energy, said on Tuesday that it has appointed John Ketchum Chief Executive Officer or CEO with effect from March 1, to succeed Jim Robo who currently serving as CEO and Board Chairman.

However, Robo will continue to remain Chairman until the annual meeting of unit holders, scheduled for April 20, when Ketchum is expected to succeed Robo as Chairman.

In addition, effective from March 1, the Group has also appointed Kirk Crews as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, succeeding Rebecca Kujawa, who is now appointed as President, NextEra Energy Partners, succeeding Ketchum.

Ketchum has a diverse business, finance, and legal background with a broad range of experiences across key leadership roles at NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. Since being appointed a NextEra Energy Partners' board director in 2016, he served for three years as NextEra Energy Partners' CFO and for another three year term as its President.

Crews joined NextEra Energy in 2016 as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to NextEra Energy, Crews spent more than 12 years at Deloitte, initially as a Senior Manager and then as a National Office Clearing Partner.

