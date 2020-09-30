NextEra Energy Mulling Takeover Of Duke Energy: WSJ Reports

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) recently made a takeover approach to Duke Energy Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Duke rebuffed the approach, but NextEra is still interested in pursuing a deal. However, there is no guarantee NextEra will do so and if it does, that a deal would result.

As per the report, an acquisition of Duke, if successful, could be the largest utility deal ever.

NextEra, the largest public utility company in the U.S., has a market value of about $139 billion and Duke has a market value of around $61 billion.

