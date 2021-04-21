NextEra Energy Maintains FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.54 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 to 8 percent off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share, translating to adjusted earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share in fiscal 2022 and $2.77 to $2.97 per share in fiscal 2023. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.72 per share for fiscal 2022.

