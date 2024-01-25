NextEra Energy, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $6.88 billion from $6.16 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $6.88 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year.

