NextEra Energy, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $975 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $4.59 billion from $4.39 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $706 Mln. vs. $718 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $4.59 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.

