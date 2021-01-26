NextEra Energy, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE):

-Earnings: -$5 million in Q4 vs. $975 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $785 million or $0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.37 per share -Revenue: $4.40 billion in Q4 vs. $4.59 billion in the same period last year.

