NextEra Energy, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.45 billion, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $4.37 billion from $4.79 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.48 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $4.37 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.54

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.