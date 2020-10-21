NextEra Energy, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.23 billion, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $0.88 billion, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $2.66 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $4.79 billion from $5.57 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.31 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q3): $4.79 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.

