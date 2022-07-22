NextEra Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.38 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $5.18 billion from $3.93 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $5.18 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.90

