NextEra Energy, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.27 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $2.09 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $5.73 billion from $6.72 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.27 Bln. vs. $2.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.73 Bln vs. $6.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.43

