NextEra Energy, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE):

Earnings: $2.09 billion in Q1 vs. -$451 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.72 per share Revenue: $6.72 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.13

