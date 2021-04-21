NextEra Energy, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.67 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $0.42 billion, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $3.73 billion from $4.61 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $3.73 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.

