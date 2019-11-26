NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $232.56, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $232.56, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.89 and a 41.13% increase over the 52 week low of $164.78.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and Southern Company (SO). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.66. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.67%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 3.48% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 18.07%.

