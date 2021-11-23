NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.36, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $87.36, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.83 and a 27.85% increase over the 52 week low of $68.33.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.38%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nee Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 9.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 23.53%.

