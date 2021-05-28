NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $73, representing a -16.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.69 and a 24.91% increase over the 52 week low of $58.44.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.57%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 6.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 18.18%.

