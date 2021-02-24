NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $74.71, representing a -14.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.69 and a 70.96% increase over the 52 week low of $43.70.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Southern Company (SO) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 13.73% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 19.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.