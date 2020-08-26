Dividends
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $281.31, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEE was $281.31, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $289.41 and a 60.93% increase over the 52 week low of $174.80.

NEE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and Southern Company (SO). NEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.25. Zacks Investment Research reports NEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.11%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NEE as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
  • Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 37.8% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of NEE at 22.59%.

