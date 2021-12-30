NextEra Energy Inc Shares Climb 0.1% Past Previous 52-Week High - Market Mover

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) shares closed 0.1% higher than its previous 52 week high, giving the company a market cap of $180B. The stock is currently up 20.9% year-to-date, up 23.9% over the past 12 months, and up 242.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.1%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 60.8% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Utilities industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 30.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 26.0%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 700.5% higher than the average peer.

