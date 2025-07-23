NextEra Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.028 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.622 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.164 billion or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $6.700 billion from $6.069 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.028 Mln. vs. $1.622 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.700 Bln vs. $6.069 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.