NextEra Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.62 billion, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $2.80 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $6.07 billion from $7.35 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.62 Bln. vs. $2.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.07 Bln vs. $7.35 Bln last year.

