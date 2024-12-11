NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

NextEra Energy (NEE) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Shares of this parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, to which NextEra belongs, has lost 1.6% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

Although media reports or rumors about a significant change in a company's business prospects usually cause its stock to trend and lead to an immediate price change, there are always certain fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

NextEra is expected to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -5%.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $3.41 points to a change of +7.6% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has changed -0.1%.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $3.67 indicates a change of +7.7% from what NextEra is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for NextEra.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Revenue Growth Forecast

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

For NextEra, the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $6.69 billion indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%. For the current and next fiscal years, $26.66 billion and $29.92 billion estimates indicate -5.2% and +12.2% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

NextEra reported revenues of $7.57 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.5%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares with $0.94 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -10.53%. The EPS surprise was +5.1%.

The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates just once over this period.

Valuation

Without considering a stock's valuation, no investment decision can be efficient. In predicting a stock's future price performance, it's crucial to determine whether its current price correctly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

NextEra is graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about NextEra. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.