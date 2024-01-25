News & Insights

Markets
NEE

NextEra Energy Gains 7%

January 25, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported strong operational and financial performance at both FPL and NextEra Energy Resources for the fourth quarter.

FPL reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.146 million, or $0.56 per share compared to $763 million, or $0.38 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, FPL's earnings were $846 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $763 million, or $0.38 per share.

NextEra Energy Resources reported a fourth-quarter profit of $885 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $996 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the fourth quarter were $361 million, or $0.18 per share.

For 2024, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.43. For 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 to 8 percent, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range.

Currently, shares are at $28.72, up 7.01 percent from the previous close of $26.82 on a volume of 1,448,466.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.