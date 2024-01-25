NextEra Energy Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported strong operational and financial performance at both FPL and NextEra Energy Resources for the fourth quarter.

FPL reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.146 million, or $0.56 per share compared to $763 million, or $0.38 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, FPL's earnings were $846 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $763 million, or $0.38 per share.

NextEra Energy Resources reported a fourth-quarter profit of $885 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $996 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy Resources' earnings for the fourth quarter were $361 million, or $0.18 per share.

For 2024, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.43. For 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6 to 8 percent, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range.

Currently, shares are at $28.72, up 7.01 percent from the previous close of $26.82 on a volume of 1,448,466.

