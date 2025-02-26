NextEra Energy Equity Units Due 09/01/2025 Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/28/25, NextEra Energy Inc's 6.926% Equity Units Due 09/01/2025 (Symbol: NEE.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8658, payable on 3/3/25. As a percentage of NEE.PRR's recent share price of $41.22, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of NEE.PRR to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when NEE.PRR shares open for trading on 2/28/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.35%, which compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of NEE.PRR shares, versus NEE:

Below is a dividend history chart for NEE.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8658 on NextEra Energy Inc's 6.926% Equity Units Due 09/01/2025:

In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc's 6.926% Equity Units Due 09/01/2025 (Symbol: NEE.PRR) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NEE) are down about 1%.

