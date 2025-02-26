NextEra Energy Equity Units Due 09/01/2025 Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for NEE.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8658 on NextEra Energy Inc's 6.926% Equity Units Due 09/01/2025:
In Wednesday trading, NextEra Energy Inc's 6.926% Equity Units Due 09/01/2025 (Symbol: NEE.PRR) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NEE) are down about 1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Application Software Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding SNPE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.