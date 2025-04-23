NEXTERA ENERGY Earnings Results: $NEE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEXTERA ENERGY ($NEE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $6,247,000,000, missing estimates of $6,867,063,326 by $-620,063,326.

NEXTERA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

NEXTERA ENERGY insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

NEXTERA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of NEXTERA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 1,197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEXTERA ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $29,588,660 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

NEXTERA ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NEXTERA ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

