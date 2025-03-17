News & Insights

NextEra Energy: Brian Bolster To Succeed Kujawa As President & CEO At NextEra Energy Resources

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced that Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, will be retiring on May 22, 2025. Brian Bolster, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, will succeed Kujawa as president and CEO at NextEra Energy Resources. Mike Dunne, currently treasurer, NextEra Energy, will succeed Bolster as executive vice president, finance and CFO at NextEra Energy. All appointments will be effective May 22, 2025.

Bolster joined NextEra Energy in May 2024 as executive vice president, finance and CFO. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, he was head of natural resources in the Americas at Goldman Sachs.

