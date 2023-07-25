NextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on renewables boom

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3, details on results in paragraph 3

July 25 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, helped by strength in the company's renewable energy unit.

Countries have been embracing renewable power in the wake of climate change concerns and global energy uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with NextEra, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, being a major beneficiary.

The company's regulated utilities business, Florida Power & Light, added 66,000 more customers year-on-year, boosting its top line while its clean energy unit, NextEra Energy Resources, added 1,665 megawatts of new renewables and storage projects in the second quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company earned 88 cents per share in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 82 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.