NextEra Energy beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong performance of its renewable energy unit.

Following climate change concerns and the global energy crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, countries have made a push for renewable sources of power such as solar and wind to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

NextEra, which generates more wind and solar energy than any other firm in the world, is benefiting from this push to alternative sources of energy.

The company's clean energy unit, NextEra Energy Resources, added nearly 2,020 megawatts of new renewables and storage projects to its backlog in the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, NextEra earned 84 cents per share in the quarter, compared with estimates of 72 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's revenue rose to $6.72 billion from $2.89 billion.

