NextEra Energy announces intention to sell $1.5B of equity units

October 28, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

NextEra Energy (NEE) announced that it intends to sell $1.5B of equity units. The net proceeds from the sale of the equity units, which are expected to be approximately $1.45B, will be added to the general funds of NextEra Energy Capital Holdings. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings expects to use its general funds to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper obligations.

