NextEra Energy Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting quarterly results on Thursday, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said its long-term financial expectations remain unchanged. For 2022, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.75 to $2.85.

For 2023 through 2025, NextEra Energy expects to grow roughly 6% to 8% per year off the expected 2022 adjusted earnings per share. For 2023 through 2025, this translates to adjusted earnings per share ranges for NextEra Energy of $2.93 to $3.08, $3.13 to $3.33 and $3.35 to $3.60, respectively.

"NextEra Energy is off to a solid start to meet our overall objectives for the year, delivering strong first-quarter adjusted earnings per share growth of 10.4% year-over-year," said John Ketchum, CEO of NextEra Energy.

On an adjusted basis, NextEra Energy's first-quarter earnings were $1.46 billion, or $0.74 per share, compared to $1.33 billion, or $0.67 per share, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company posted a first-quarter net loss attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of $451 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to net income attributable to NextEra Energy of $1.67 billion, or $0.84 per share, prior year. Revenue declined to $2.89 billion from $3.73 billion, last year.

