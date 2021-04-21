NextEra Energy adjusted profit rises 14% on strong renewables demand

April 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N reported an almost 14% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher demand for its renewable power as a global shift to cleaner energy gathers pace.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion, or 67 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.17 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.