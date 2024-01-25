News & Insights

NextEra beats fourth-quarter profit estimates on strength in utilities

January 25, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy NEE.N, the largest generator of renewable energy in the United States, reported fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, on strength in its regulated utilities business.

Shares of the company were up nearly 2% in premarket trading.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 52 cents per share in the reported quarter, compared with an estimate of 49 cents, according to LSEG data.

Florida Power & Light, the company's regulated utilities business, increased its average number of customers by nearly 81,000, from 2022's last quarter.

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra maintained its adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2024 at the $3.23 to $3.43 it had forecast in the third quarter.

