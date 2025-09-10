Nexteq Reports Lower Profit And Revenue For H1 Of 2025

(RTTNews) - Nexteq plc (NXQ.L), Wednesday reported net income of $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $4.7 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings per share were 1.04 cents on a diluted basis, down from 5.70 cents a year earlier.

Group revenue declined 16 percent to $40.7 million from $48.2 million, with Quixant revenue falling 13 percent to $26.9 million and Densitron revenue down 20 percent to $13.8 million. Adjusted profit before tax dropped 82 percent to $0.9 million from $5.0 million.

NXQ.L is currently trading at 78.80 GBP, down 0.20 GBP or 0.25 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.