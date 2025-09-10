Markets

Nexteq Reports Lower Profit And Revenue For H1 Of 2025

September 10, 2025 — 11:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nexteq plc (NXQ.L), Wednesday reported net income of $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $4.7 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings per share were 1.04 cents on a diluted basis, down from 5.70 cents a year earlier.

Group revenue declined 16 percent to $40.7 million from $48.2 million, with Quixant revenue falling 13 percent to $26.9 million and Densitron revenue down 20 percent to $13.8 million. Adjusted profit before tax dropped 82 percent to $0.9 million from $5.0 million.

NXQ.L is currently trading at 78.80 GBP, down 0.20 GBP or 0.25 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

