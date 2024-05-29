News & Insights

Nexteq PLC Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

May 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Nexteq PLC has conducted a buyback of 6,942 of its ordinary shares at a price of 143.32 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company’s total issued share capital consists of 66,539,060 Ordinary Shares, with the total voting rights standing at 66,484,088. This buyback and the updated voting rights are essential information for shareholders in monitoring their stake in the company.

