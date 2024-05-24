Nexteq PLC Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Nexteq plc has reported the purchase of 5,015 of its own ordinary shares at 145.01 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital comprises 66,539,060 Ordinary Shares, with the total voting rights standing at 66,491,030. Shareholders may use this total voting rights figure as the denominator for the purpose of notifying changes in their shareholding interest in accordance with the FCA’s regulations.

