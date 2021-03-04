NextEnergy Renewables delays London IPO

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - NextEnergy Renewables said on Thursday it was to delay its planned stock market listing in London because "a number of institutional investors require more time to complete due diligence.

"In light of this, the board believes it is in investors' interests to delay the IPO to ensure that the largest number of investors possible can participate," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)

