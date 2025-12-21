Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) Price Target Increased by 49.36% to 1.09

The average one-year price target for Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCPK:NTXVF) has been revised to $1.09 / share. This is an increase of 49.36% from the prior estimate of $0.73 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.86 to a high of $1.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.48% from the latest reported closing price of $0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexteer Automotive Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTXVF is 0.13%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 86,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,564K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,382K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTXVF by 14.24% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,907K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTXVF by 5.95% over the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 8,385K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,281K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTXVF by 18.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,874K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTXVF by 7.56% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,388K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

