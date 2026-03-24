Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd Reveals Increase In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd (8NX.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $102.00 million, or $0.041 per share. This compares with $61.72 million, or $0.025 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $4.584 billion from $4.276 billion last year.

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.00 Mln. vs. $61.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.041 vs. $0.025 last year. -Revenue: $4.584 Bln vs. $4.276 Bln last year.

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