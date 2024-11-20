News & Insights

NextEd Group Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

November 20, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

iCollege Ltd. (AU:NXD) has released an update.

NextEd Group Limited announced the successful completion of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Sandra Hook as a director. Investors may view these results as a positive indicator of stability and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

