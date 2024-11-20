NextEd Group Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

iCollege Ltd. (AU:NXD) has released an update.
NextEd Group Limited announced the successful completion of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key outcomes included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Sandra Hook as a director. Investors may view these results as a positive indicator of stability and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
