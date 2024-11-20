NextEd Group Reports Record Revenue Amid Leadership Transition

iCollege Ltd. (AU:NXD) has released an update.

NextEd Group Limited has reported record revenues of $111.4 million for the 2024 financial year, marking an 8.9% increase despite challenges from Federal Government policies affecting international student numbers. The company is undergoing a leadership transition, welcoming new CEO Mark Kehoe, who is expected to lead the firm into a new phase of growth and innovation. However, operating profits were negatively impacted due to substantial impairments related to intangible assets.

