NexTech3D.ai Soars with Strong Q1 Margins

May 24, 2024 — 08:07 pm EDT

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

NexTech3D.ai has reported a significant increase in its Q1 2024 gross profit margin, reaching 51% with $522,240 in profits, representing a 166% improvement over the previous year. The company has successfully implemented cost-cutting initiatives, reducing operating losses by 130%, and is now concentrating on securing large enterprise contracts to bolster future performance. With several new generative AI patents, NexTech3D.ai is enhancing its 3D modeling technology services for top e-commerce platforms.

